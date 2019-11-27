President inaugurates major development projects in northwestern province

TEHRAN- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated several development projects in Tabriz, the capital city of the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, over 100 projects were put into operation in industry, agriculture and health sectors of the province during the president’s trip.

Mianeh-Bostan Abad railway was one of the major projects inaugurated during the visit of Rouhani who traveled to Tabriz on the head of a high-ranking delegation.

The railway is 132 kilometers long and has been constructed at the cost of 50 trillion rials (about $1.19 billion). Some 13 trillion rials (about $4309.5 million) is also required to build another 70 kilometers of railway to connect this route to Tabriz by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 2021).

The president announced the connection of the Mianeh-Bostan Abad railway to Tabriz by the end of the next Iranian year, saying that inauguration of Mianeh-Bostan Abad railway was important for the country.

Iran’s largest wind farm also was inaugurated during the President’s trip and in the presence of Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

The 50-megawatt farm in Aqkand village in Mianeh County will supply electricity for 40,000 families in the county.

During his daylong travel to East Azarbaijan Province, Rouhani also visited quake-hit areas of the province.

President emphasized that the government would not spare any effort to resolve the problems of the people and the earthquake-stricken areas, adding, “The government and all relief agencies will continue to provide relief and reconstruct the affected areas.”

Photo: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated Mianeh-Bostan Abad railway in East Azarbaijan Province in northwest of the country on Wednesday.