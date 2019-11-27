IRGC to receive large number of speed boats: admiral

TEHRAN – Head of the Marine Industries Organization of Iran has said a large number of speed boats will be delivered to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy in the next few months.

“A large number of speed boats will be delivered to the Guards Navy by the end of the [Iranian] year (March 21, 2020) and we are also preparing a number of vessels for the Police's coast guards,” Admiral Amir Rastegari said in an interview with the state radio on Wednesday, according to Fars.

He also said Iran’s homegrown destroyer, Dena, will be delivered to the Iranian navy by March 21.

Dena enjoys different equipment, including 3D phased-array radar, ground-to-ground and ground-to-air missiles, safe integrated telecommunication system, highly advanced electronic warfare system and pin-pointing defense system, he said.

In remarks late last year, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced Iran was designing Dena, as part of a broad project known as Mowj (wave).

His announcement came on the same day that a new homegrown stealth destroyer, called Sahand, joined the Navy.

Dena is the name for a mountain in southwestern Iran. Sahand is also the name for a mountain in East Azarbaijan province.

The rear admiral said Iran has turned sanctions into an opportunity and become self-sufficient in manufacturing naval gear.

“It is now very easy for us to manufacture destroyers like the Sahand, which enjoys a new generation of gearbox,” the commander said.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

