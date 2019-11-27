Nakhchivan to lift visa requirements for Iranian travelers

TEHRAN – The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is to waive visa requirements for tourists from Iran.

Iran's Consulate General in Nakhchivan announced on Tuesday that entry visa for Nakhchivan is to be cancelled as of December 1, 2019, IRNA reported.

Iranian citizens will be able to enter Nakhchivan without needing to obtain a visa as of December 1 and they can stay there for a period of 15 days, the report quoted the Consulate General as saying.

“Iranian citizens who want to visit other areas in the Republic of Azerbaijan should pay 20 dollars as visa fees. The visa needed for visiting other parts of Azerbaijan can also be obtained at Nakhchivan International Airport.”

Nakhchivan is situated in the southern part of the Transcaucasian plateau. It is bounded by Armenia to the north and east, Iran to the south and west, and Turkey to the west. The republic, which is mostly mountainous except for a plain in the west and southwest, lies to the east and north of the middle Aras River, which forms the frontier with Iran and Turkey.

