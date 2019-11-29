What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sets of installation by Mehdi Mansuri are currently on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Super Human” runs until December 4 at the gallery located at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Painting

* Paintings by Narges Khaleqi and Elaheh Mazaheri are on display in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Hidden Games” runs until December 4 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Behruz Boluri.

The exhibit entitled “Colorful Bitumen” runs until December 4 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hamed Sahihi is underway at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit named “Observable Universe” will run until December 10 at the gallery that can be found at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* A collection of paintings by Abolfazl Lireh is currently on view in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Chronic” will run until December 11 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.

* Bahareh Shurgashti is showcasing her paintings in an exhibition at Theme Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 4 at the gallery, which can be found at 10 Zebarjad Alley, North Villa St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nosratollah Moslemian is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 17 at the gallery located at 69 Sepand St. off of Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Amir Karimi are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

Entitled “Euphoria”, the exhibit runs until December 10 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Tania Azizi is underway at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Blue Dome” will continue until December 20 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Multimedia

* A group of artists, including Parham Peivandi, Marjan Qorbani, Farhad Qashqai, Mahsa Nuri and Mazdak Sepanlu, is showcasing their paintings, photos and videos in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Topos: Building, Dwelling” runs until December 6 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Calligraphic painting

* Negar Gallery is hosting an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by a group of artists, including Sanaz Alborzi, Alireza Saadatmand, Morteza Shamisa, Azim Fallah, Hassan Mehrabani, Omid Khakbaz and Shadi Talai.

The exhibit titled “Four Climes” will be running until December 11 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

ABU/MMS/

