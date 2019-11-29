Iran calls for non-discriminatory implementation of CWC

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholam-Hossein Dehqani said on Thursday that non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is essential.

During a meeting with Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Fernando Arias, Dehqani called on the countries to fulfill their commitments over exchanging chemical materials and equipment for peaceful uses.

He also called for removing obstacles to trade among the OPCW’s member states.

Speaking at the 24th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in The Hague on Monday, he said the United States is a threat to international peace and security.

He called on the OPCW to enforce stricter monitoring of the United States in destroying its chemical arms before the deadline expires.

Dehqani also pointed to the Sardasht tragedy and the 22nd anniversary of a decision to make the CWC legally binding, saying the international aid for victims of chemical attacks are “minimal”.

The deputy foreign minister for legal affairs called on OPCW members to help victims of chemical attacks through a fund set up to collect voluntary contributions for the victims.

Elsewhere, he said that the CWC is an international agreement and the Israeli regime’s obstinate refusal to join the body is the key obstacle to enforce the treaty globally.

Dehqani noted that Tel Aviv is in possession of abundant stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction, calling on OPCW member states to do whatever necessary to force the Israeli regime to join the treaty.

