Baghdad apologizes to Tehran for Iranian consulate attack

TEHRAN – Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim has apologized to the Islamic Republic after rioters set fire to Iran’s consulate in the holy city of Najaf.

During a phone call on Thursday, Hakim told Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that his country was committed to protecting Iran’s diplomatic missions and their staff in Iraq, according to Press TV.

Rioters stormed into the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in Najaf and set it ablaze on Wednesday night.

Iran’s diplomatic staff evacuated the consulate before the attack, IRNA reported on Thursday.

This is the second attack on an Iranian diplomatic mission in Iraq after its office in the Shia holy city of Karbala was attacked last month.

Najaf Governor Luay Yasiri said on Thursday that 47 police personnel had been injured during clashes with the rioters outside the Iranian consulate.

Meanwhile, a police official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity that one protester had been killed and 35 others wounded after police fired live ammunition to prevent them from entering the consulate.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the attack earlier on Thursday and urged the Iraqi government to “take responsible, decisive and effective action against destructive agents and aggressors.”

The Iranian spokesman also urged the Baghdad government to deal decisively with those behind the incident, and recalled the responsibility and duties of the Iraqi government to protect diplomatic missions and diplomats.

MH/