Registration of parliament hopefuls in Iran to start on Sunday

TEHRAN – An Iranian Interior Ministry official announced on Saturday that registration of candidates for the next parliamentary election will start on Sunday.

Jamal Orf, who serves as the head of the Interior Ministry elections headquarters, told reporters, “Registration of hopefuls for the 11th Majlis election and midterm election of the Assembly of Experts will kick off on Sunday, December 1st, and will continue till December 7th nationwide.”

The parliamentary elections will be held on February 21.

Candidates should first be confirmed by the Guardian Council before they can officially run for a seat in the parliament.

Orf said the ministry has trained the staff for registration and related works.



“The entire staff, responsible for implementation of the elections, including 2,000 governors and district governors, have been trained… as our collogues went to the provinces and trained relevant staff,” he explained.

“On Thursday we staged an online executive exercise in the Interior Ministry and contacted the entire governorships to review and resolve their problems,” Orf stated.

Majlis, also known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly, is made up of 290 parliamentarians, elected in 207 constituencies.

