22st ACI Iran Chapter Annual Convention slated for late-Dec.

TEHRAN - The 21st Edition of American Concrete Institute (ACI) Iran Chapter Annual Convention and the national earthquake conference are due to be held on December 25-26, Tasnim news agency reported quoting an official with Iran’s Concrete Research Center (ConREC) as saying.

According to the head of the center, the events are aimed to enforce mandatory national regulations and standards in order to improve the quality of concrete and increase the durability of concrete constructions against natural disasters such as earthquakes, explosions, fires and floods.

“Given the fact that various regions in the country, especially Tehran, are placed on earthquake faults, it is necessary to plan carefully for the crisis management in the event of an earthquake in such regions,” Mostafa Ahmadvand said.

The 21st Edition of the convention was organized last year, by Iran’s Concrete Research Center in cooperation with Aria University of Sciences and Sustainability.

As reported, 58 teams from different universities competed in nine specialized fields during the event from which one team was awarded the wining prize.

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, the American Concrete Institute is a leading authority and resource worldwide for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, educational and training programs, certification programs, and proven expertise for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction, and materials, who share a commitment to pursuing the best use of concrete.

EF/MA