Iran National Orchestra to perform in Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN- Iran National Orchestra, conducted by Homayoun Rahimian, will present its latest concert titled “Now It Has Reached Our Ears…” over two nights on December 7 and 8 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

Prominent Iranian vocalist Vahid Taj will accompany the orchestra during the concerts, which have been arranged in three sections.

The first part features the "Concerto for Kamancheh and Orchestra," composed by the renowned kamancheh player and composer Saeid Farajpouri, performed by the orchestra with Farajpouri himself as the soloist on stage.

In the subsequent two sections, accompanied by traditional Iranian instruments and the orchestra, a selection of timeless songs will be performed with Vahid Taj's vocals, captivating the audience with a blend of classical and contemporary melodies.

