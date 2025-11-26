Isfahan opens intl. tourism exhibition, officials say event marks new phase in sector

TEHRAN – Officials in Iran’s central province of Isfahan said on Tuesday that the 15th Isfahan International Exhibition of Tourism, Handicrafts and Hoteling would help launch a new phase in the region’s tourism development.

Mehdi Jamalinejad, the governor-general of Isfahan, said in an address at the inauguration ceremony that the exhibition would redefine tourism routes, strengthen private-sector engagement and highlight lesser-known attractions.

“Isfahan has a rich collection of historical sites and monuments, majority of which date from the Seljuk, Safavid and Buyid eras.”

This four-day exhibition marks the beginning of a new movement in tourism, the governor-general said.

Jamalinejad said the exhibition served as “a bridge between cultures and economies” and that foreign participants had attended based on what he described as the event’s message of peace and friendship. He said tourism in the province was shifting toward data-driven, sustainable and technology-based models.

He said Isfahan contained a full range of tourism assets, including natural sites.

Citing global figures, Jamalinejad said tourism accounted for 10.3% of global gross domestic product and contributed about $11.7 trillion to the world economy. He said Isfahan, with its established position in the sector, could gain a larger share of this economic activity.

The official added that future tourism growth depended on technology and artificial intelligence. “If we do not enter the field of technology, we will fail in the future of tourism.”

Jamalinejad then underlined that tourism must be linked to local culture, including food, festivals, traditional games and intangible heritage. He said studying global tourism trends and adapting them to local conditions was essential.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the governor-general described Isfahan as “the inheritor of ancient Iranian history” and “a driver of national tourism development,” saying the exhibition offered an opportunity to present tourism capacities from the province, Iran and neighboring states. He also highlighted strong participation from municipalities, rural districts, private operators and artisans, calling it evidence of coordinated efforts in the sector.

Jamalinejad said Isfahan’s location on the ancient Silk Road underscored its historical role, adding that the aim was not competition among cities or countries but strengthening national tourism networks and increasing travel flows. He said rural, nomadic, natural, historical and intangible-heritage tourism were among the areas showcased.

“Data-based destination planning and monitoring visitor satisfaction could increase return travel. In this regard, provincial tourism infrastructure has been improved in recent years and that this trend is expected to continue through year-end.”

He said the exhibition was not only an event but part of broader efforts to expand private-sector participation, reveal hidden attractions, develop handicrafts and advance data-driven tourism.

Jamalinejad said tourism and handicraft markets were based on trust rather than money. He said exports in the modern economy required a shared language between producers and global markets and that sustainable exports depended on trust, continued international engagement and cooperation.

South Korean, Indonesian ambassadors highlight potential for further tourism cooperation

Also, the ambassadors of South Korea and Indonesia highlighted the potential for increased tourism cooperation and cultural exchange during the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Both diplomats emphasized their respective countries' deep historical and cultural links with Iran.

South Korean Ambassador Kim Junpyo stated that the ancient Silk Road route passing through Isfahan symbolizes the long-standing connection between South Korea and Iran. He noted Isfahan’s rich history provides an opportunity to develop future tourism collaborations.

The South Korean envoy also pointed to Iran's natural landscapes and cultural heritage as key attractions for international tourists. Recent cooperation between the two nations could foster stronger relations, he said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Iran, Roliansyah Sumirat, praised Isfahan, known as "Nesf-e-Jahan" (Half the World), for its global reputation and rich culture. He drew parallels between the cultural diversity and similar handicrafts of Iran and Indonesia, identifying these shared traits as areas for potential collaboration.

Tourism represents hospitality and cultural values beyond just a destination, the Indonesian ambassador said. Both Iran and Indonesia can serve as models for cultural exchange in the world, he added.

The Indonesian envoy also expressed hope that the exhibition would provide a platform for tourism stakeholders to exchange ideas and find effective solutions for the industry's development.

Exhibitors from 31 Iranian provinces set up 270 booths

Another speaker at the inauguration ceremony was Amir Karamzadeh, director-general of Isfahan’s Cultural Heritage Department, who said the exhibition covered 8,000 square meters, making it the largest tourism event held in Isfahan. “Exhibitors from 31 Iranian provinces are present in the handicrafts section and 12 in the tourism section.”

He added that the exhibit also includes a number of international participants, tourism guides, hotel associations, tour operators and travel agencies.

“The exhibition could help revive tourism in Isfahan after years of lower foreign arrivals. We are determined to expand tourism in Isfahan because it is a clean industry.”

Karamzadeh also said 270 booths were operating at the event and more than 12 specialized panels on investment, tourism law and related issues were being held with the involvement of Isfahan’s chamber of commerce and private groups. He added that a number of foreign ambassadors were attending the exhibition and would meet local officials later in the day.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the provincial tourism chief announced a comprehensive tourism plan for the province has been completed after 18 months of work.

The ancient city of Isfahan, which serves as the provincial capital as well, is situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes. It reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan Nesf-e-Jahan Ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

AM