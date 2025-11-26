Iron ore concentrate production increase 8.9% in 7 months on year

TEHRAN- The production of iron ore concentrate in Iran rose 8.9 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-October 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) announced.

According to the ISPA’s report, the country produced 45.442 million tons of iron ore concentrate in the seven-month period of this year, while the figure was 41.711 million tons in the same period of time in the previous year.

Iron ore concentrate is an output product from processed iron ores that have been milled (crush, grind, magnetic separation, flotation) to separate deleterious elements and produce a high-quality product.

