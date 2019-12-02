Professor says Iran and U.S. involved in ‘game of chicken’

Nader Entessar, former chair of the department of political science at the University of South Alabama, says although the Trump administration has achieved nothing concrete in its maximum pressure policy against Iran he is not optimistic about the prospect of relations between Iran and the United States or a reduction of tensions. Entessar says “we are at a dead end”. He likens tension between Iran and the U.S. to a “game of chicken” that was exercised used during the Cold War. The professor says Iran and the U.S. are like “two adversaries” that are driving their individual course toward each other. He says one of them would have ultimately “swerve” otherwise there would be a kind of collision or disaster. Entssar says Iran and the U.S. are the beginning of the game of chicken.