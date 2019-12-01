No human cases of avian influenza reported in Iran: health official

TEHRAN – No cases of human infection with avian influenza virus have so far been reported in the country, Mohammad Mehdi Gooya, head of infectious diseases management department at the Ministry of Health has announced.

The most common type of influenza this year in the country is A (H1N1) and (H3N2), while H1N1 accounts for about 90 percent of the diagnosed cases which is the most severe form of the disease, he stated, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Influenza has been widespread in the country since the past month, which killed 15 people so far, he regretted.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is an infectious disease caused by an influenza virus. Symptoms can be mild to severe. Three of the four types of influenza viruses affect humans Type A, Type B, and Type C. Type D has not been known to infect humans, but is believed to have the potential to do so.

Death occurs mostly in people in high risk groups namely, the young, the old, and those with other health problems.

Influenza spreads around the world in yearly outbreaks, resulting in about three to five million cases of severe illness and about 290,000 to 650,000 deaths. About 20 percent of unvaccinated children and 10 percent of unvaccinated adults are infected each year.

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans.

