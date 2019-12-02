Mihmansho, Airbnb`s alternate In Iran

The billion-dollar Airbnb company began operating in the US in year 4 and soon succeeded in persuading owners and breaking a perpetual belief in the people to set off a major revolution in the tourism industry, according to its executives. Beliefs grow, and strangers are not allowed to enter their homes, but the founders of the brand use that belief and revolutionize their temporary housing by changing their attitudes. This change in attitude allows people to rent their suites or villas when they are not in use and to earn money through rentals, and travelers can make a choice in addition to hotels and inns.

However according to Hamed Karimi, cultural differences between Iranian and foreign countries have made the business unable to operate in Iran. . By localizing the Airbnb services and integrating them with Iranian culture, the Mihmansho site has managed to gain a large share of the tourism market in a short period of time and serve hundreds of guests daily. It can also play its role in the resistive economy by creating a new source of income for families in the current economic environment.

The Mihmansho site features more than 4000 villas, suites, furnished apartments, eco-friendly residences, local houses and hotels in areas like Tehran, Kordan, Ramsar, Mashhad, Shiraz, Yazd, Isfahan, Kerman, Ahvaz, Qeshm, Kish and other parts of Iran are serviced and this number is increasing every day with new hosts and owners registering, creating a competitive market in the area, reducing prices and increasing the quality of accommodation. For example Currently, Tehran Suite rental prices start from 15 USD per night. Prices vary depending on time of rental, space, area and quality, and rise by several hundred a night. Prices around Tehran are the same; or for rent a villa in north of Iran with reasonable price you must pay about 15 USD for the cities like Ramsar, Mahmoudabad, Anzali, Motel Ghoo etc. Hosting rate per night depends on amenities, being luxury, having swimming pool or Jacuzzi, distance from the beach and can be different and even higher.

Also with the increase in the exchange rate and the decrease in foreign travels, People are willing to travel to the islands of Iran such as Qeshm and Kish. So far people have had the choice of traveling to the island and renting a hotel for one or more nights. But for example there are over a hundred affordable rentals in Kish on the site, seaside villas, indoor and outdoor pools, suites and furnished apartments in Sadaf Town and elsewhere on the island they can book and rent dozens of villas and suites from cheap to luxury in the Qeshm island.

To use this site enter the address mihmansho.com in your browser, after logging in you can select your destination city from the search field and view all the lodges and villas registered in that city, This site can also sort results by cheapest or most expensive or help you find properties in a specific price range. After searching you will find a list of properties to rent in the destination city and by clicking on each of them, you can see the complete details such as per night price, villa pictures, amenities and full description. On the same page, submit your reservation request for free to book on the desired date. After the owner approved your request and you paid the price, the property will be booked for you in the desired time.

Various tourism startups are now emerging, promising a better tomorrow for the development of economic prosperity in the tourism industry, given that there is no doubt that startups can boost economic prosperity. We are witnessing the growth of tourism startups with the development of new and supportive legislation in the Ministry of Information Technology and the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization.