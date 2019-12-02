Bijan Zamani, plans to raise $1M to build UK’s best healthcare booking platform

Dr. Bijan Zamani is planning to raise $1 million through another round of funding and is in talks with different investors, which also includes top UK physicians and surgeons, as per the sources. Zamani is planning to use the funds to build United Kingdom’s best online healthcare booking platform.

According to statistics, the England’s private healthcare sector could have more than 40 million customers across the country. Dr. Bijan Zamani, MD the young entrepreneur who founded a similar startup back in 2011 in Iran called “MihanPezeshk” is planning to use his experience in the United Kingdom as well. The startup now attracts more than 15 million users each month and is considered to be the country’s most popular healthcare booking platform.

Zamani’s latest London-based project RightDoc, is a platform that allows patients to book appointments with a private doctor at a time to suit the patient from any device, 24-hours a day and read patient reviews. The platform was created to drive greater transparency as well as greater access to healthcare for patients in the UK. RightDoc was introduced recently and Zamani is planning to raise more than $1 million to improve the platform. “This investment will enable RightDoc to improve the platform, scale-up UK operations and realize our aim of becoming the largest online medical appointments booking service,” Bijan Zamani said in a statement.