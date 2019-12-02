Iran celebrates National Exports Day

TEHRAN- During a ceremony organized by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and attended by a number of senior officials including First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri the country celebrated its National Exports Day on Monday.

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, TPO Head Hamid Zadboum, and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie were also present in the ceremony.

While October 21 is named as the National Day of Exports, this year the ceremony to mark the day was postponed to December 2.

The day, which has been celebrated over the past 22 years, is aimed at promoting the country’s exports status, according to TPO Head Hamid Zadboum.

“Every year, this day is celebrated to honor the Iranian exemplary exporters in a bid to promote the culture of exports throughout the country”, the official has previously said.

Addressing the Monday ceremony, Zadboum appreciated the efforts made by the exporters in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) because they were faced many limitations and challenges in that year due to the difficulty in foreign trade [under the sanctions condition], IRNA reported.

He said 44 exemplary exporters have been selected among over 300 applicants, of them nine exporters are active in the agriculture sector, nine in services sector and the rest in industry and mining sector.

Addressing the same ceremony, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani announced that Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) will be tasked with organizing the National Exports Day ceremony as of the next Iranian calendar year, because the government aims to pay more attention to the unions and associations.

