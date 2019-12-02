Beiranvand deserved to win AFC Player of the Year award: Ivankovic

TEHRAN – Ex-Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic believes that Alireza Beiranvand deserved to win the 2019 AFC Player of the Year award.

Qatar’s rising star Akram Hassan Afif won the accolade at the 2019 AFC Annual Awards held in Hong Kong on Monday.

However, Ivankovic says that Beiranvand has been the best Asian player in the current year.

“First, I would like to congratulate him for being among the top three players. He showed that he has had good performance in football and achieved success,” the Croat said.

“I think Beiranvand had to win the award because he played well in Persepolis and Iran national football team,” Ivankovic added.

Ivankovic has been nominated to replace Marc Wilmots as Iran national football team head coach.