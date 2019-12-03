Tehran to host Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting on Dec.7

TEHRAN – The 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting is slated to be held in Tehran on December 7, Portal of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

Aimed for strengthening the two sides’ bilateral relations in various areas including trade, finance, investment, and technical cooperation, the event will be chaired by the two countries’ industry and trade ministers, according to the Director General of TPO’s Arabic-African Affairs Office Farzad Piltan.

Among other areas, cooperation in the fields of economics and commerce, mining and industry, banking, insurance, free trade zones, agriculture and fisheries, transport, oil, gas and petrochemicals, cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism, sports and youth, water and electricity, education and culture, standards, judiciary, engineering, environment, customs, communications and technology, geology and labor and social welfare are some of the topics to be dealt with in the said joint committee meeting.

The trade turnover between Iran and Oman stood at nearly $220 million in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22).

Technical discussions will be held on December 3-4, prior to the main event at the place of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization in Tehran.

EF/MA

