Tehran hosts conference on Iran-Oman-Qatar trade opportunities

TEHRAN- In a conference held in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran, Oman and Qatar investigated economic and trade opportunities, IRIB reported.

During the event, officials and entrepreneurs from the three countries discussed the ways for boosting trade among themselves.

Yadollah Sadeqi, the head of Tehran Province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, told IRIB on the sidelines of the conference that the event was aimed at promoting trade ties between Iran, Oman and Qatar through omitting unnecessary regulations, applying the potentials of traders, and cooperation of governmental bodies.

