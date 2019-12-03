Iran’s National Orchestra to perform works by Armenian composers in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Orchestra will perform pieces by some Armenian composers in a program titled “Armenian Music Night” in Tehran on December 19.

Iranian-Armenian maestro Razmik Ohanian will conduct the orchestra during the concert, which will be held at Vahdat Hall, the Rudaki Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Compositions by Komitas, Aram Khachaturian, Edward Avedisian and Loris Tjeknavorian have been selected to be performed at the concert.

The orchestra will also be performing accompanied by soloists Samvel Galstyan and Vahan Badalyan, and duduk player Saro Poghosyan.

Photo: A poster for National Orchestra’s program “Armenian Music Night” at Vahdat Hall, Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW



