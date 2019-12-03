Commander reiterates ground force’s readiness to defend Iran against possible threats 

TEHRAN- The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force announced on Tuesday that his forces are well prepared to counter any possible threats at borders.

“The army’s combat might is very well and it can defeat any enemy in the shortest time possible,” Kiomarsh Heidari said while addressing troops in Shiraz.

“Well, there is no any enemy deployed at our borders at the time, but we must permanently be vigilant in order not to be surprised by the enemies,” Heidari noted.

Touching upon ground force’s units deployed in Shiraz, the commander said, “These troops, including the 37th armored brigade, the armored training center, and the 55th airborne brigade are unique and strategic that are shouldering a key role in trainings of new forces and enhancing combat might of the ground force.”

Iran has conducted major military drills in recent years to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.

In November, the ground force staged large-scale military drills, codenamed “Zolfaghar-e-Velayat”, in northwest Iran to boost the combat readiness of its units. It covered a vast strategic area in the region.

Various divisions of the ground force participated in the drill, which was focused on practicing the transfer of rapid reaction units via ground and air from across the country to operation zones. The enlisted units also displayed their efficacy to enhance their readiness in responding to operational requirements and threats through day and night.



MJ/PA