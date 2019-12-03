Three homegrown surveillance planes join Navy’s fleet

TEHRAN – Three domestically built ultralight planes joined the Iranian Navy in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday.

The three surveillance aircraft, called Chakavak (Lark), jointed the Navy’s fleet in a ceremony attended by Navy Chief Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

Chakavak is a light aircraft designed for both surveillance and training purposes, which can fly up to 14,000 feet.

Powered by a single engine, Chakavak can perform 4.5 hours of consistent flight.

Khanzadi also announced that the Navy’s destroyers will be equipped with indigenous electronic warfare systems in the near future, Mehr reported.

The electronic warfare system is strategic for the Iranian Navy, the commander asserted.

In remarks on Sunday evening, Khanzadi said presence of naval forces of the United States and other foreigners in the Persian Gulf cannot harm Iran’s maritime security.

“The military presence of the global arrogance led by the U.S., Britain, and the Israeli regime will not undermine Iran’s security,” he said.

Referring to the U.S.-led maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, Khanzadi said it is time for foreign powers to withdraw their military forces from the region.

