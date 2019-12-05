IPL: Persepolis defeat Zob Ahan in Isfahan after nine years

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Zob Ahan in Iran Professional League (IPL) in Isfahan after nine years.

On Thursday, the Reds earned a 3-0 win over their hosts at the Fooladshahr Stadium.

Mehdi Torabi gave the visiting team the lead from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.

Ali Alipour made it 2-0 in the 58th minute and Torabi was on target once again in the 65th minute.

Earlier on the day, Esteghlal moved to top of the table with a 1-0 win over thanks to Cheick Diabate’s second-half goal.

Sepahan were held to a 2-2 draw by Nassaji in Ghaemshahr and Tractor played out a goalless draw against rock-bottom Shahin Bushehr in Tabriz.

Gol Gohar Sirjan drew 0-0 with Naft Masjed Soleyman and Sanat Naft defeated Paykan 3-2.

Esteghlal sit atop the table with 25 points.

Sepahan are second with 24 points and one game in hand.

Shahr Khodro and Persepolis are third and fourth with 23 and 22 points, respectively.