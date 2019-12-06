Hoorakhsh unveils “The Last Fiction” game 

TEHRAN – Hoorakhsh Studio, the producer of Iranian director Ashkan Rahgozar’s award-winning animation “The Last Fiction”, has unveiled a video game based on the movie Tehran, the studio announced on Friday.

“The Last Fiction” recounts a story from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh. It is about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

The game includes ten characters of the Shahnameh with their own superpowers, and can be downloaded from Café Bazar and Sib Apps for free.

The animated movie “The Last Fiction”, which is among the submissions for the 2020 Oscars consideration, is currently on screen at Iranian theaters.

Photo: A scene from the animated movie “The Last Fiction” by Iranian director Ashkan Rahgozar.

ABU/MMS/YAW

