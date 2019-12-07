Journalists killed in 2005 plane crash commemorated

A ceremony was held at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in Tehran on Thursday in memory of the journalists and media persons who were killed in a plane crash incident in 2005.

On the 6th of December 2005, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft of the Iranian air force crashed into a ten-floor apartment building in a residential area of Tehran, killing all 94 people on board, of whom 68 were journalists bound for the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to report on a series of military exercises.

