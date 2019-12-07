Shiraz to host intl. congress on health for peace

TEHRAN – The 2nd international congress on health for peace will be held in the city of Shiraz, Fars province, on November 11-12, 2020.

The event aims to strengthen the efforts of health professionals to spread peace around the world, the congress’s chairman, Ali Bahador, said, Fars news agency reported on Friday.

The congress will focus on networking non-governmental organizations for peace through health, the role of governments and national health systems in promoting peace, human values, and medical ethics in the Middle East, he explained.

International collaboration on peace through health, peace epidemiology, medical education and peace, medical journalism and peace, medical ethics, health diplomacy, psychological correlates of peace and war are among the topics to be discussed in the congress.

FB/MG

