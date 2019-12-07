Iran win bronze at IWBF Asia Oceania C'ships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team defeated japan 66-55 on Saturday to win bronze medal of the 2019 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships.

Iran’s Omid Hadiazhar scored a match-high 33 Naohiro Murakami scored 15 points for Japan.

Australia won the gold medal with a 62-45 win over South Korea in the final.

Iran suffered three defeats against Australia (twice) and Japan and defeated China (twice), Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Team Melli had already qualified for the 2020 Paralympic Games as one of top four finishers.

Iran’s women’s team also defeated Afghanistan 48-35 in the fifth-place playoff on Friday.

Fourteen men's teams and an event-record eight women's teams competed at the competitions which took place at the Eastern National Sports Center in Thai city Pattaya from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7.