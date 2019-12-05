Iran wheelchair basketball team advance to Paralympic Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team booked a place at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Team Melli defeated China 84-51 at the 2019 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships in Thai city Pattaya on Thursday.

Iran qualified for Tokyo as one of top four finishers.

Iran’s women’s team also defeated India 48-19.

The IWBF Asia Oceania zone has four spots available for men and three for women at Tokyo 2020, with one spot in each already allocated to Japan as the host nation.

Fourteen men's teams and an event-record eight women's teams will compete at the competitions, taking place at the Eastern National Sports Center and are scheduled to conclude on December 7.

(Photo: IWBF)