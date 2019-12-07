Student Day is symbol of fight against arrogant powers: Raeisi

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the National Student Day is symbol of fight against arrogant powers, colonialism and dictatorship.

“This symbol shows the important role of university and students in knowing the needs and fulfilling them,” he said during a speech at a ceremony held to mark that the National Student Day at Tehran University.

Student Day marks the anniversary of the murder of three students in the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953 (known as Azar 16 in the Iranian calendar) by police in the Pahlavi era. Every year there are local gatherings at many universities organized by students to commemorate the day.

The top judge went on to say that students should be concerned about political and social issues in the country.

He added that the students’ demands from the officials should be considered as a kind of “wealth” and “blessing”.

“Students’ demands should never be considered problem.”

Elsewhere, Raeisi said that all officials are duty bound to practice justice. “Justice should be a common discourse at all levels of the system.”

He also said that corruption runs contrary to justice and is unacceptable in an Islamic society, noting the Judiciary is duty bound to fight corruption and fulfil its duty.

‘Corruption-breeding structures should be eliminated’

The senior judge said structural reform needed to prevent corruption.

“Corruption-breeding structures should be eliminated,” he pointed out.

The Judiciary chief also said privatization in some cases is synonymous with pillage of public property.

‘Last arrested student freed’

Raiesi also said the last students arrested in the recent unrest that followed increase in gasoline price has been freed.

Students also asked the Judiciary chief some questions, calling on him to seriously counter those who commit financial corruption.

