French, British sightseers visiting Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN – A group of ten French and British sightseers have commenced a ten-day tour across Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The group who arrived in Sistan-Baluchestan two days ago have so far visited attractions in Zabol, Nimruz, and Hamun, IRNA quoted Mojtaba Mirhosseini, a provincial tourism official as saying on Saturday.

They also set up an overnight camp in the [UNESCO-registered] Lut desert, he added.

Visits by foreign and domestic travelers will have a great impact on the province’s economic growth and sustainable employment, he stressed.

“Today, the world’s tourism geography has changed and sightseers are looking for new destinations to visit.”

The vast province was long shunned by potential foreign and domestic travelers though it is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert, parts of latter is situated in Kerman province.

For mainstream Iranians, the name of Sistan-Baluchestan conjures up stories of drought, desiccated wetlands, and dust storms. On the international scale foreigners may consider it a reminiscent of the big red blot on the Iran safety map.

