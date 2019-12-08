Kish to host Symposium of ECO Tourism Investment Opportunities

TEHRAN – Iran’s southern Kish Island will host the Symposium of ECO Tourism Investment Opportunities on December 11-12.

The event will bring together investment companies in the fields of tourism and hospitality, as well as relative executives and officials from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states.

According to organizers, the symposium is aimed to identify the factors affecting investment in the tourism sector, introduce capacities and opportunities for investment in Iran and other ECO member states, and explore ways to attract investment toward the growth of the tourism industry.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucuses and Central Asia, Middle East and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. The overall objective of the Organization is to develop sustainable economic development of its member states and the region as a whole.

Over the past couple of decades, the coral Kish Island has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

The Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) is in charge of handling the infrastructure affairs, development and economic growth, creating job opportunities, attracting local and foreign investors, regulating the good and labor market and ultimately utilizing the Island’s tourism potentials.

AFM/MG