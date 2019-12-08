IAEA’s Grossi reiterates he seeks to establish constructive relations with Iran

TEHRAN - Rafael Grossi, the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has reiterated his aim to establish “constructive relationship” with Iran.

“As DG Grossi has previously stated, he aims to establish constructive working relationship w/ Iran,” the IAEA said in a tweet on its website Saturday.

Grossi met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Vienna on Friday. Araghchi was in Vienna to participate in the joint commission of the JCPOA.

In another tweet, the IAEA said, “IAEA Director-General @rafaelmgrossi met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister @araghchi on Friday to discuss the Agency’s safeguards activities in Iran, including verification and monitoring of the country’s nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, and other issues.”

Grossi was appointed as the new director-general of the IAEA in October, following the death of the previous chief Yukiya Amano in July. He officially took office as director-general of the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday.

In an interview with NHK published on November 30, Grossi said that he wants to develop a constructive relationship with the Iranians.

Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazzem Qaribabadi said on December 2 that the IAEA should be “impartial” in its dealings with Iran.

“Maintaining constructive working relations between Iran and the Agency is of paramount importance, which we believe that it should be carried out in an impartial, professional and independent manner, void of any hidden political agenda,” he said at the IAEA Second Special General Conference.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on October 31 that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with the IAEA based on “mutual trust” and adoption of a professional approach by the UN nuclear body.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to maintain and expand constructive interaction and cooperation with the Agency based on mutual respect and professional precision and neutrality of this institution,” he said in a message, congratulating Grossi as the new director of the IAEA.

Mousavi expressed hope that Grossi would fulfill his international duties professionally by adopting an independent position.

NA/PA