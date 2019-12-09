Iran warns to give “crushing response” to any Israeli attack

TEHRAN - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Israel is not brave enough to launch an attack on Iran but warned of his country’s “strong and crushing response” to any possible aggression.

In response to the Zionist regime of Israel’s military claims and threats against Iran, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said, “Such threats are signs of the regime’s incapability and weakness.”

“Iran will give crushing response to any insane measure or any possible attack,” Mousavi asserted.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman say Iran, with a reliance on culture of sacrifice and the people’s resistance, will not hesitate even for a second to defend its territory and national security. Mousavi added, “We consider the Israelis’ threats against Iran as a move to hide internal crisis and differences between their leaders. That is a regime whose nature has been founded on incursions and threats over the last 70 years.”

On Monday, Israeli war minister Naftali Bennett made open military threats against Iran.

A day earlier, Israeli foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, was quoted saying Israel was considering military action against Iran for its nuclear program, which is under the strict monitoring of the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

"Is bombing Iran an option that Israel is considering?" Katz was asked by Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"Yes, it is an option. We will not allow Iran to produce or obtain nuclear weapons. If it were the last possible way to stop this, we would act militarily," Katz replied.

Katz also criticized European countries for not supporting the hard line the United States has adopted under President Donald Trump, withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the United States and Europe for their silence over a nuclear-capable missile test on Friday by Israel, saying the test was “aimed at Iran”.

“Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran,” Zarif tweeted.

Iran’s chief diplomat said that was while the three European states of France, Britain, and Germany (E3), which are a party to the 2015 nuclear deal, along with the U.S. created an uproar over Iran’s conventional missile program.



“E3 and the U.S. never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia—armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes—but has fits of apoplexy over our conventional and defensive ones,” Zarif pointed out.

