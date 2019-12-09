Carcassonne film festival picks Iran’s “When the Moon Was Full” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Narges Abyar’s acclaimed drama “When the Moon Was Full” will go on screen in the main section of the 2nd edition of the Carcassonne International Political Film Festival, which will open in the French city tomorrow.

The film tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon after, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

Five other films, including “Radioactive” by Marjane Satrapi from the UK, “Official Secrets” by Gavin Hood from the U.S. and “Rafael” by Ben Sombogaart from the Netherlands, will also be screened in this section of the festival, which will end on December 14.

“When the Moon Was Full” has been awarded in several Iranian and international festivals.

Earlier this week, the film received the audience award at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

The true love story had its premiere in Tehran during February at the 37th Fajr Film Festival where it won the Crystal Simorgh for best film and Abyar was named best director.

In addition, the movie also won the award for best actor for Hutan Shakiba, while Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress for her role in the film.

Photo: Elnaz Shakerdoost (L) and Hutan Shakiba act in a scene from “When the Moon Was Full”.

