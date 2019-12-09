Iranian crafts, souvenirs welcomed at Geneva charity fair

TEHRAN – Iranian handicrafts, souvenirs, and foodstuff were welcomed at the UN Bazaar 2019, an international charity fair which was held at the United Nations Office in Geneva on December 3.

Over 60 UN member-states and other international organizations in Geneva participated in the event and Iran’s stalls were among the most visited, CHTN reported on Monday.

The event is organized by the United Nations Women’s Guild (UNWG) that was founded in 1967 as a voluntary organization of women connected with the United Nations. The purpose of the Guild is to foster friendship, to encourage appreciation of each other’s traditions and customs, and to financially support charity projects benefiting children of the world with an emphasis on developing countries.

Handicrafts and souvenirs, as well as foodstuffs such as pistachios, saffron, jujube, gaz (a kind of candy), and barberry from Sistan-Baluchestan, Ardebil, Golestan, Isfahan, Qazvin, Yazd, Bushehr, and South Khorasan provinces, were presented to the visitors during the event, the report said.

AFM/MG