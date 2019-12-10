Rouhani: Next year budget not dependent on negotiations 

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran’s next year budget won’t be dependent on negotiations with the United States whose officials have imposed “unilateral sanctions on our nation”.

Iran’s next fiscal year begins on March 21, 2020.

“The next year’s budget is not dependent on negotiation; instead it has been drawn up based on the continuation of sanctions (on the country),” the president pointed out.

Rouhani’s remarks came in a ceremony marking Student Day at Farhangian University in Tehran.

Student Day marks the anniversary of the murder of three students in the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953 (known as Azar 16 in the Iranian calendar) by police in the Pahlavi era. Every year there are local gatherings at many universities organized by students to commemorate the day.



‘Rulers should be criticized otherwise deviation is possible’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said that criticism will awaken the authorities about existing inefficiencies, noting that a straight meaningful criticism will prevent a ruling system from deviation.

“We welcome constructive criticism. Authority should be criticized, otherwise its deviation is possible,” the president said, adding, “The country needs a university student who criticizes the officials candidly, meaningfully and bravely.”

“A university student, as a person who seeks reality, should criticize the authority. We must state the realities, but, we should not label (others),” Rouhani added.

