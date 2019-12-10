Tehran cultural center to host “Incredible Iran” 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of photos by Javad Qarai, the director of the popular documentary series “Irangard”, will open Friday at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran.

Entitled “Incredible Iran”, the exhibition will feature a collection of photos taken by Qarai of different Iranian landscapes and people during his travels around the country to produce his documentary series.

“Irangard” was produced in three seasons from 2010 to 2018 and was aired on several TV channels.

The series, highlighting Iran’s natural and cultural attractions, has received several awards in different festivals including best documentary award at the Jame Jam Television Festival in March.

Qarai is a graduate of tourism management and has been traveling for over 20 years.

The “Incredible Iran” photo exhibition will be running until December 18.

Photo: A poster for “Incredible Iran” photo exhibition.

