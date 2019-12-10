Free Zones High Council inks technological co-op MOU with PTP

TEHRAN - Iranian Free Zones High Council Secretariat and Pardis Technology Park (PTP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday with the aim of developing and enhancing innovation and technology in the country’s free and special economic zones.

The MOU was signed by Akbar Eftekhari, Iranian Free Zones High Council Secretariat’s deputy for economic affairs and Head of PTP Mehdi Safarinia, IRNA reported, citing the free zones news agency (Freena).

Development of the country's innovation and technology ecosystem, especially in the industrial parks and free and special economic zones, facilitating and expanding the export of knowledge and technology-based goods and services in the country, developing investment in the production of knowledge- and technology-based commodities and services in free and special economic zones through the joint venture with Pardis Science and Technology Park, were reported to be among the major goals of signing the mentioned MOU.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Morteza Bank.

Back in August, Bank announced that domestic investment in the country’s free economic, industrial zones increased nearly 40 percent in the past Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20).

According to the official, domestic investment in the country’s free zones during the past Iranian calendar year stood at 67.9 trillion rials.

Establishment of free trade zones in Iran dates back to the Iranian calendar year 1368 (March 1989- March 1990) following the fall in the country’s oil income in the preceding year which prompted the government to promote the non-oil exports.

The first two free trade zones of Iran were established in the south of the country. The first one was Kish Free Trade Zone established in 1368 on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf and the second one was Qeshm Free Trade Zone established the year after on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Some five other free trade zones have been also established in the country since then, including Chabahar in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Arvand in southwestern Khuzestan Province, Anzali in northern Gilan Province, Aras in East-Azarbaijan Province and Maku in West-Azarbaijan Province, both in the northwest of the country.

EF/MA

Photo: Akbar Eftekhari, deputy of Iranian Free Zones High Council Secretariat (L), and Head of Pardis Science and Technology Park Mehdi Safarinia sign a cooperation memorandum on Tuesday in Tehran.

