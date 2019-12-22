‘Establishment of FTZs to prevent immigration from border cities’

TEHRAN- One of the major objectives behind establishment of new free trade zones (FTZs) in Iran is preventing migration of the border cities’ population to other regions, something occurred in the past 40 years creating some empty cities and villages in the border areas, the chairman of Majlis Development Committee stated.

Making the remarks in a TV program on Saturday night, Sadif Badri said establishment of free zones at these areas in fact encourages their migrating population to come back to their cities, IRIB reported.

He also highlighted that the volume of imports through smuggling is noticeably lower in the free zones compared to the other border areas in the country.

Last week, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami announced that Jask Port in southern Hormozgan province has become a free trade zone.

The minister said the program for turning the country’s ports into free trade zones with the aim of facilitating investment and attracting foreign investors is on the government’s agenda.

Referring to some ports in the country that enjoy the benefits of being free trade zones, Eslami noted: “The process of turning some of the country’s ports into special economic zones is also on the agenda.”

The official stressed the need for increasing international communication in order to attract investors in the global markets.

On December 10, Iranian Free Zones High Council Secretariat and Pardis Technology Park (PTP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the aim of developing and enhancing innovation and technology in the country’s free and special economic zones.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Morteza Bank.

Back in August, Bank announced that domestic investment in the country’s free economic, industrial zones increased nearly 40 percent in the past Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20).

According to the official, domestic investment in the country’s free zones during the past Iranian calendar year stood at 67.9 trillion rials.

Establishment of free trade zones in Iran dates back to the Iranian calendar year 1368 (March 1989- March 1990) following the fall in the country’s oil income in the preceding year which prompted the government to promote the non-oil exports.

