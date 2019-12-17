Jask Port becomes free trade zone

TEHRAN – Iran’s Jask Port in southern Hormozgan province has become a free trade zone, IRNA reported on Tuesday, quoting the Transport and Urban Development Minister as saying.

Speaking in a conference on development of Iran’s maritime services and infrastructure in Tehran, Mohammad Eslami said the program for turning the country’s ports into free trade zones with the aim of facilitating investment and attracting foreign investors is on the government’s agenda.

Referring to some ports in the country that enjoy the benefits of being free trade zones, Eslami noted: “The process of turning some of the country’s ports into special economic zones is also on the agenda.”

The official stressed the need for increasing international communication in order to attract investors in the global markets.

"We should be able to improve our non-oil economy, especially in the ports,” he added.

According to the official, the Iranian government is seriously pursuing the development of maritime trade exchanges through joint commissions with regional countries.

Situated on the Gulf of Oman, Jask is a port town which serves as the capital of Jask County in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Back in October, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said the country is planning to build petrochemical complexes as well as refineries in the Port.

According to Zanganeh, the ministry has issued permits for construction of two refineries with daily refining capacities of 300,000 and 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), the projects which are going to be carried out by the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) and one of the subsidiaries of Bakhtar Petrochemical Company (Petro-refinery), respectively.

EF/MA