‘Iran spares no effort in helping Iraqis’

TEHRAN - Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi, deputy chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Monday that Iran spares no effort in helping the Iraqi people.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran wants Iraq, as a neighboring and friendly country, be in peace. So, [Iran] will spare no effort in helping the Iraqi people,” ISNA quoted him as saying.

He also called on all Iraqi groups to make efforts in line with protecting their country’s territorial integrity.

Protests in Iraq began on October 1 over the failing economy and demand for political and anti-corruption reforms. The rallies have, however, turned into violent confrontations on numerous occasions.

According to the Iraqi parliament’s human rights commission, more than 300 people have been killed in the country.

In an interview with the Mehr news agency published on Monday, Hassan Danaeefar, the former Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, said that it is the Iraqi people who should decide about the destiny of their own country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always wanted peace, welfare and progress for Iraq and also peaceful life for all Iraqi groups,” he said.

The former ambassador also noted that despite what the enemies claim, Iran enjoys “credibility” and not “influence” in Iraq.

A group of rioters stormed into the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in Najaf on November 27 and set it ablaze. They also replaced the Iranian flag with an Iraqi one. Reportedly, the consulate had already been evacuated of its staff.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim apologized to the Islamic Republic for the incident.

During a phone call on November 28, Hakim told Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that his country was committed to protecting Iran’s diplomatic missions and their staff in Iraq, according to Press TV.

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on November 28 that the attack was aimed at damaging relations between Iran and Iraq.

“Definitely, the objective behind setting fire on Iran’s consulate in Najaf is damaging good and brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq by certain foreign and internal elements in Iraq,” the ambassador remarked.

Masjedi noted that good relationship between Iran and Iraq have made certain countries in the region angry.

He called on the Iranian people to practice self-restraint, noting that actions done by a limited number of rioters do not reflect the behavior of the Iraqi people.



NA/PA



