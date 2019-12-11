Tehran FICTS festival announces documentary lineup

TEHRAN – The 12th Tehran International FICTS Festival announced its lineup for the documentary section on Wednesday.

A lineup of 15 Iranian and foreign movies will go on screen in this section of the festival, which will be held on the Persian Gulf island of Qeshm simultaneously.

“The Dragon Spring” by Jaroslaw Wszedybyl from Poland about a young man who dreams of becoming a coach of Arsenal London, and “The Bull of Pallonetto” by Luigi Barletta from Italy about the life story of boxer Joe Esposito who fought to build himself a future, are among the films.

The lineup also includes “Rigert” by Vladimir Eysner from Russia about weightlifter David Rigert who won the Olympics, the World Championships and European Championships several times, and “Freddy” by German Bertasio from Argentina about disabled surfer Freddy who doesn’t have legs and one arm but is very successful in his field.

Also included are “That 10 Seconds” by Adel Anisi, “Shahsavar” by Ali Shahmohammadi, “Waterfall” by Ali Shahabinejad and “Serik” by Bahareh Afshari, all from Iran.

The Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) is the organizer of the sports film festival, which is a part of the World FICTS Challenge that runs in 16 countries around the world.

Winners of the festival are scheduled to be honored during a special ceremony on Qeshm Island.

The Iranian edition of the festival will be held in collaboration with Iran’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth, IRIB, Cinema Organization of Iran and Qeshm Free Zone Organization.

The 12th Tehran International FICTS Festival was scheduled to be held in late June but the organizers postponed it to a later time.

The lineup of the other sections of the festival and the jury members will be announced in the near future.

Photo: A scene from “The Dragon Spring” by Jaroslaw Wszedybyl from Poland.

