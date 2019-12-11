Writer Qobad Azaraiin withdraws from Jalal Al-e Ahmad nominations again

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Qobad Azaraiin once again has announced that he wants his book “Eruption” to be withdrawn from among the nominations for the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards.

He announced his decision in a letter submitted to the secretariat of the literary contest on Tuesday, the organizers have announced.

“With great apology from the respected members of the awards and especially Mr. (Mehdi) Qezeli (the secretariat) and the respected jury members, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the nominations for the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards,” the letter said.

Azaraiin once in a news item published on November 22 had announced his withdrawal from the contest for personal reasons, however, three days later, he announced that he has reinstated his book as one of the nominees for Awards.

“Following calls from the organizers, I changed my mind and decided to remain among the nominees,” Azaraiin had told the Persian service of ISNA.

Published in autumn 2018, “Eruption” is about the oil eruption in Iran’s oil-rich region of Masjed Soleiman in 1908 when William Knox D’Arcy drilled an oil well in the Middle East for the first time. The story recounts how oil affected the lives of three generations in the region.

Other nominees are “Endlessness” by Mehdi Ebrahimi, “Turning on the One-Way Street” by Mohammadreza Marzuqi, “The Shamelessness Situation” by Hamed Jalali, “Days and Dreams” by Payam Yazdanju and “They’ve Written Us by Snow” by Nasim Tavassoli.

The winners of the 12th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards will be announced during a ceremony in Tehran around the second week of December.

Photo: Iranian writer Qobad Azaraiin in an undated photo.

