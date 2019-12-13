IFX hits record high of 4,392 points

TEHRAN- IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), hit a record high of 4,392 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

According to a report offered by the Public Relations Department of IFB, the index has risen 5.4 percent in the past week and experienced a 94-percent growth since the start of current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

The value of trades at this market was 4.576 trillion rials (about $108.9 million) during the five working days of the past week (Saturday to Wednesday) with a 4.5-percent weekly rise.

Some 9.639 billion securities were traded through 1.684 deals at Fara Bourse in the past week, which indicates an eight-percent increase in the number of securities and an 11-percent rise in the number of trades compared to its previous week.

As reported, IFB’s value of trades ha reached 112 trillion rials (about $2.66 billion) since the beginning of current Iranian year.

Meanwhile, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has increase 16,859 points, or 2.23 percent, to 339,387 during the five working days of the past week, Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, 22.121 billion securities worth 113.355 trillion rials (about $2.7 billion) were traded through 2.671 million deals at TSE, indicating 29.56 percent rise in terms of value, while 30.24 percent fall in terms of number of securities, and 19.12 percent increase in number of trades.

MA/MA