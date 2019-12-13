What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Mina Anusheh is underway at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Remuneration” will run until December 20 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Painting

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Atefeh Heidari.

The exhibit titled “Time Bound” runs until December 18 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Paintings by Ghazaleh Mahbub, Sima Baqerzadeh and Ghazaleh Abdollahzadeh are on display in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Infinity” will be running until December 18 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Anahita Abutorabi is currently on view in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 18 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Amin Nurani is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit named “End of the Day” runs until December 20 at the gallery that can be found at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* Saye Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Elham Qorbani.

The exhibit entitled “Along the Nature” will run until December 18 at the gallery located at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mojtaba Taqvai is currently underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 25 at the gallery, which can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Ali Kiani-Amin is displaying his paintings in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit named “Lovers Wound” will run until December 20 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Navid Salajeqeh are currently on display in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Lightless Zone” runs until December 30 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Multimedia

* Paintings and sculptures by a group of artists, including Mohammad Ehsai, Aidin Aghdashlu, Pegah Jamali, Vahed Khakdan, Ali Shirazi, Parivash Ganji and Flora Feizbakhsh, are on view in an exhibition at White Line Gallery.

The exhibit named “White, Black, Gray” runs until December 23 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jam-e Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.



Photo

* Photos by Babak Haqqi are on display in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Between Moment and Soil” will run until December 20 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

