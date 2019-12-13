Larijani set to visit Turkey on Saturday

TEHRAN – Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani is scheduled to visit Turkey on Saturday to partake in the 12th Plenary Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

Larijani is set to leave Iran for Turkey on Saturday morning to deliver a speech to the 12th APA Plenary in Antalya, Tasnim reported.

He will be accompanied by a parliamentary delegation.

The APA was established in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP). It has 42 Member Parliaments and 16 observers.

The assembly has been created as a forum to exchange views, ideas and experiences for developing common strategies and promoting peace in Asia and the world, according to its website.

The APA is comprised of the Plenary, the Executive Council, Bureau of the Assembly, the Committees, and the Secretariat.

The Plenary may approve decisions, resolutions and declarations or submit reports on general policies of the APA and on other subjects related to its activities.

MH/PA