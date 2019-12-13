Some 2,500 historical monuments in need of restoration in Iran

TEHRAN – Of the numerous historical buildings and structures that are scattered across Iran, some 2,500 ones are in need of restoration, an official with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has said.

Fortunately, the potential of public participation is used for restoring the country’s historical monuments, ISNA quoted Mohammad Khayatian as saying on Tuesday.

Over the past couple of years, tens of historical places and monuments have been temporarily ceded to the private sector under supervision of the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places.

Affiliated with the tourism ministry, the Fund is in charge of concession with the aim of historical sites receiving better maintenance by repurposing them into thriving boutique hotels, eco-lodges, traditional restaurants or other profitable niches.

The country boasts hundreds of historical sites such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 22 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM/MG