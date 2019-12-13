General: Friendship is Iran’s message to neighbors

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami, head of the international and diplomatic affairs of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said on Thursday that “friendship” and “brotherhood” are Iran’s message to neighboring countries.

“Iran’s message to neighbors, especially to the Muslim ones, has always been friendly and brotherly relations,” Nezami told IRNA in Moscow.

Pointing to Iran’s Hormuz peace initiative, he said that the regional countries’ positive response to the peace plan will help the restoration of stability to the region.

At the United Nations summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled the proposal for regional security. The proposal is officially called the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

Foreign Minister Zarif has invited all regional states to join the peace plan for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

NA/PA