Leader names new head of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named Hojatoleslam Hamid Shahriari as the new secretary general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

In a decree issued on Sunday, the Leader expressed the hope that in his new position, Shahriari would succeed in promoting unity and closeness among different branches of Islam, Mehr reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Hojatoleslam Mohsen Araki for his efforts as the previous secretary general of the forum.

The World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought is a body that was established in October 1990 by order of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran for the reconciliation between different Islamic schools of thought and branches.

It holds annual international conferences every year in the Islamic Unity Week. In addition to annual conferences, many conferences are held by forum for specific ceremonies.

MH/PA