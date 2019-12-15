Asia sees regional security dependent on co-op with Iran: Larijani

TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that the Asian countries see regional security dependent on cooperation with Iran.

“The Asian countries’ general inclination is cooperating with Iran to establish long-lasting security in the region,” he told reporters upon back home.

“General inclination of this assembly [Asian Parliamentary Assembly] is towards cooperating with Iran to create long-lasting security in the region. So, the member states do not accept the United States’ behavior in ignoring Iran. They say in different ways that they should have close security and economic relations with Iran,” the senior parliamentarian said.

Larijani was in Antalya, Turkey, to attend the 12th plenary of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

During a speech at the APA conference on Saturday, he said that the Asian countries must adopt “more active approaches” and take “stronger steps” in countering the West.

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed hostile behaviors. There are many examples such as starting a trade war with China, imposing sanctions on Russia and Iran… the Western countries cannot tolerate the rise of the status of Asian countries,” Larijani remarked.

He noted that Iran’s parliament has proposed a draft resolution to expand cooperation among the APA member states in order to promote multilateralism.

NA/PA